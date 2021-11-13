Saturday, November 13, 2021

Vienna to start vaccinating young kids in pilot project

Young children in Vienna can start getting coronavirus vaccinations next week as part of a pilot project.

About 200 children between the ages of 5 and 11 can get jabs of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine each day in the Austrian capital starting Monday, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported.

The pilot project is limited to Vienna only and doesn't apply to the rest of the country.

UK records 157 deaths and 38,351 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded 157 deaths from Covid-19 and a further 38,351 cases, official data showed.

On a seven-day measure, cases edged up 0.4 percent on the week before while deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days were down 7.9 percent.

Italy reports 53 deaths and 8,544 new cases

Italy reported 53 coronavirus-related deaths against 68 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged up to 8,544 from 8,516.

Italy has registered 132,739 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.8 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,597 on Saturday, up from 3,525 a day earlier.

Singapore reports 2,304 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore has reported 14 additional virus-related deaths and 2,304 new infections.

The country reported 3,099 infections the previous day.

Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly 20 months

The first international tourists touched down in Vietnam almost 20 months after the Southeast Asian nation closed its borders to contain the coronavirus.

Two charter flights brought more than 400 South Korean and Japanese fully vaccinated passengers from Seoul and Tokyo to the southern resort city of Nha Trang, state media reported.

Vietnam’s borders had been shut to international visitors since March last year, and there are almost no commercial flights entering the country.

Foreign tourists seeking to enter Vietnam must show Covid-19 vaccination certificates and negative pre-departure coronavirus test results.

Vietnam has clocked more than a million infections and almost 23,000 deaths since the highly transmissible Delta variant took hold in April.

So far, only 32 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated as the country scrambles to secure enough vaccines for its 100 million population.

Russia reports record daily Covid-19 deaths

Russia reported a new record one-day death toll of 1,241 from Covid-19.

The country also logged 39,256 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, compared to 40,123 cases the previous day.

Most of Russia's 80-plus regions lifted a week-long workplace shutdown at the beginning of the week that was designed to curb a surge in case numbers.

Beijing Olympics venue restricted to 20% capacity over Covid fears

A major Beijing Winter Olympics venue will only let in one-fifth the spectators it normally holds due to Covid-19 fears, Chinese state media reported.

With less than 100 days to go to the Games, China is bracing for a major challenge to its zero-Covid strategy as thousands of international athletes and officials descend on its capital after months of strict border controls.

The National Aquatics Centre, the main curling venue, will allow "no more than 1,000 people" to attend 2022 Winter Olympics events, manager Yang Qiyong told the state-run Global Times in comments published.