Spotify removes Neil Young's music after rocker's Joe Rogan ultimatum
The singer had requested the Swedish company to remove his music as he opposed to "lies being sold for money," referring to Rogan spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines on his podcast.
Young, 76, said Spotify accounted for 60 percent of the streaming of his music to listeners around the world. / Reuters
January 27, 2022

Neil Young's music is being removed from Spotify's streaming service after the singer-songwriter objected to his songs playing on the same platform that offers Joe Rogan's podcast.

The musician's decision, which was announced on Wednesday, was due to Rogan spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

"Spotify has become the home of life threatening Covid misinformation," he said on his website. "Lies being sold for money."

Earlier this week, Young had released a letter addressed to his manager and record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music.

On Wednesday, the "Heart of Gold" and "Rocking In the Free World" singer thanked his record label for "standing with me in my decision to pull all my music from Spotify," and he encouraged other musicians to do the same.

"We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon," Spotify said in a statement.

Safety vs creative freedom

Rogan, 54, is the host of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the top-rated podcast on Spotify, which holds exclusive rights to the program.

He has stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates and vaccines to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, 270 scientists and medical professionals signed a letter urging Spotify to take action against Rogan, accusing him of spreading falsehoods on the podcast.

Young, 76, said Spotify accounted for 60 percent of the streaming of his music to listeners around the world, adding that the removal is "a huge loss for my record company to absorb."

Spotify said it worked to balance "both safety for listeners and freedom for creators" and had removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related Covid-19 in accordance with its "detailed content policies."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
