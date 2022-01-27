Neil Young's music is being removed from Spotify's streaming service after the singer-songwriter objected to his songs playing on the same platform that offers Joe Rogan's podcast.

The musician's decision, which was announced on Wednesday, was due to Rogan spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

"Spotify has become the home of life threatening Covid misinformation," he said on his website. "Lies being sold for money."

Earlier this week, Young had released a letter addressed to his manager and record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music.

On Wednesday, the "Heart of Gold" and "Rocking In the Free World" singer thanked his record label for "standing with me in my decision to pull all my music from Spotify," and he encouraged other musicians to do the same.

"We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon," Spotify said in a statement.