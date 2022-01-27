Scientists have discovered more than 200 new species across the greater Mekong region in 2020, despite the threats posed by climate change and human activities such as logging.

In all, 224 new species of plants and vertebrate animals were found in the region - which includes Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam - World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said in its "New Species Discoveries" report.

The finds include a new primate, a colourless cavefish and an iridescent snake with an unusual non-overlapping pattern of scales.

Images of the Popa langur monkey, which takes its name from the extinct volcano Mount Popa in central Myanmar, were caught by camera traps.

The mountain is still home to the largest population of the reclusive simian, around 100 individuals, WWF said.

