Singer-songwriter Neil Young has asked employees of Spotify Technology SA to quit their jobs while urging people to withdraw their money from big American banks, in protests over coronavirus misinformation and climate crisis.

Young, in a statement on his website, criticised the music streaming platform's chief executive officer, Daniel Ek, saying he was the main problem, in the wake of criticism of US podcaster Joe Rogan, who has courted controversy with his views on Covid-19 vaccines and his use of racial slurs.

Spotify hosts the top-rated podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"In our communication age, misinformation is the problem. Ditch the misinformers," Young said in the statement.

The rock star pulled his content from the streaming platform last month after objecting to his music being played on the same platform as Rogan's podcast, over what Young said was misleading information on vaccines.

Several prominent figures including singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, guitarist Nils Lofgren and best-selling US professor and author Brene Brown followed suit.

'Content advisory'

Rogan has apologised for both the racial slurs and the controversy over Covid vaccines.