CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Kanye West: Won't put new album on streaming platforms
The American rapper said his new album "Donda 2" will only be available on his own "Stem Player" device.
Kanye West: Won't put new album on streaming platforms
His "Stem Player" announcement comes in the wake of public outcry over Spotify, a streaming giant accused of allowing misinformation to spread via its podcasts and especially its star host Joe Rogan. / AFP
February 18, 2022

Kanye West has dropped the tracklist to his planned new album "Donda 2," just after saying it would not be available to stream but instead exclusively on his own "Stem Player" device.

The mercurial artist said the device will allow listeners to play four different track elements – vocals, drum, bass and music – and costs $200.

"Tech companies made music practically free so if you don't do merch sneakers and tours you don't eat," West wrote on Instagram, part of a series of posts on the topic. 

"I feel that same feeling like when I first moved to New York to make it in Music. I ain't know what was gonna happen but I knew had to move," the billionaire artist, 44, continued.

"No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art."

It's not the first time West has pushed against streaming models or toyed with unconventional release methods.

After dropping "The Life of Pablo" in 2016 – at first exclusively on the platform Tidal – West continued altering the record, adding vocals, new lyrics and remixes.

Last year he previewed "Donda" over a series of listening events — and when it was finally streaming, he said his label had dropped it without permission.

Recommended

His "Stem Player" announcement comes in the wake of public outcry over Spotify, a streaming giant accused of allowing misinformation to spread via its podcasts and especially its star host Joe Rogan.

That controversy also triggered a long-simmering debate over streaming platforms' hegemony and their business models that pay musicians a small fraction.

READ MORE:Kanye West's presidential run: real or for show?

"Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It's time to free music from this oppressive system," West wrote. "It's time to take control and build our own."

The new album, set for release on February 22, comes as West has been posting prolifically about his personal life and angst over his divorce with Kim Kardashian and raising their four children.

"GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," he posted at one point.

He has also used his massive platform to target Pete Davidson, the 28-year-old comedian and actor Kardashian has been dating.

He has deleted a number of his posts including a screenshot from a thread with Kardashian, who texts the rapper that he is "creating a dangerous and scary environment."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions