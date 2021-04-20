The true story of a wild octopus that befriended a diver and became his life coach has scored a best documentary nomination at this year's Oscars.

Ten years in the making, "My Octopus Teacher" began as a personal video project by South African filmmaker Craig Foster to rekindle his connection with nature by observing an inquisitive female mollusk while free-diving near Cape Town.

She shared with him her secret life in an underwater kelp forest every day for a year before her death after mating and laying eggs, and the pair developed a deep bond.

"The really strange thing is that, as you get closer to them, you realise that we're very similar in a lot of ways," Foster said.

"I had to have a radical change in my life. And the only way I knew how to do it was to be in this ocean with her."

Emotional impact

Foster, who grieved over the loss of his friend, showed his 3,000 hours of footage to a fellow diver and director Pippa Ehrlich who shot additional material of the landscape beneath the cold waters of False Bay near Foster's home.