Google searches in the United States related to violence against women saw a sharp rise during the Covid-19 pandemic, a study published in The Journal of General Psychology says.

Published earlier this year, "Covid-19, suicide, and femicide: Rapid Research using Google search phrases", also shows a spike in searches related to suicide and suicidal thoughts.

It raises concerns about the wider public health costs of a pandemic that has already claimed more than 3 million lives.

The University of Otago study examines the growing volume of Google search queries related to male violence, despondency and insecurity, linking the terms to American psychologist Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Maslow's work supposits that if baseline human needs for security are not met, the pathway to "higher needs" or more psychological needs such as love and esteem is disrupted.

Searches for how to be violent and get away with it

Google search queries like “how to control your woman” rose by 67 percent from 2019 to 165 million searches. The phrase “I am going to kill her when she gets home” was searched 178 million times, an increase of 39 percent compared to 2019.

The study, while refraining from linking online behaviour to “actual or experienced violence against specific women”, notes how such search terms underscore notions of possessiveness and “violent coercive control of women” are exacerbated when in forced isolation.

There has also been a concurrent rise in searches that indicate male violence is occurring.

Google searches for "he will kill me" increased by 84 percent in 2020 to 107 million. The phrase “help me, he won’t leave” saw 1.22 billion Google searches post-pandemic, an increase of 95 percent from 2019.

“He beats me up all the time” had 320 million searches, an increase of 36 percent.

“These queries gauge Maslow’s basic and psychological needs strata—care, comfort, safety, security, social belonging and esteem—and signal potential threat, harm and violence,” the research says.

Feelings of hopelessness and behaviours of self-harm

Coupled with the massive rise in queries linked to insecurity, despondency and helplessness, the paper argues the pandemic-driven isolation and loss of jobs contributes to depression and suicidal thoughts and actions.

Search queries implying insecurity such as “I can’t count on anyone” were searched for 131 million times on Google.