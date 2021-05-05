Live Broadway shows will return to the stage starting September 14 after an 18-month hiatus to fight the coronavirus pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

Tickets will go on sale beginning on Thursday and theatres will be allowed to fill 100 percent of capacity, Cuomo said.

Broadway theatres are among New York's biggest tourist attractions.

"Broadway is a major part of our state's identity and economy, and we are thrilled that the curtains will rise again," Cuomo said on Twitter.

Live theatre is one of the last sectors to come back after the pandemic because of the challenges of social distancing for actors on stage, for crews backstage and for audiences in cramped seating in old buildings.

While New York plans to lift most pandemic restrictions in two weeks, Broadway theatres need more time for rehearsals, marketing to draw crowds, and other steps.

"Restarting Broadway is a complex endeavor," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, an industry group.

"Today's green light by the governor to put our shows on sale now for the fall is vital to our success."

Tourist attraction