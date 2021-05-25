Coming of age in the Brazilian favela of Vigario Geral, Luiz Augusto Jr used to spend his money playing video games.

Now, he makes a living as a gamer.

Augusto, 23, was working in construction as a stonemason's apprentice three years ago when his life took a turn.

An avid gamer, he got involved with AfroGames, a charitable project to give young people in Rio de Janeiro's impoverished favela neighbourhoods access to the multi-billion-dollar gaming industry.

The project gave him training and a grant to launch his own channel online, where he posts gaming content under the moniker of "AFG Sr Madruga" and plays a mean game of "Grand Theft Auto" live for his fans.

"I used to spend a good part of my salary playing at a LAN house (a gaming centre or cyber cafe) here in the favela," he said.

"When I went to AfroGames, my mom and grandmother thought I could never make money playing video games. But they supported me, and here I am," he told AFP.

AfroReggae offers programming and English classes

Augusto is the first live-streaming gamer sponsored by the project, which was launched by AfroReggae, a non-profit organisation that runs art and education programs.

Around 100 young gamers now participate in AfroGames, whose activities are sponsored by companies including Brazilian airline GOL and media powerhouse Grupo Globo.

The project offers programming and English classes, and has set up a gaming center in Vigario Geral, with top-of-the-line computers and mentors to help young gamers learn.

It has also launched a professional gaming team – AFG eSports – whose six members earn minimum wage, $210 (1,100 reais) a month, and prepare for tournaments with the help of a coach, a psychologist and a fitness trainer.

They made their debut at the "League of Legends" world tournament in 2019.

The popular battle game's championships handed out $2.2 million in prizes that year.

Augusto, meanwhile, receives a monthly grant of $112 (600 reais) for his webcasts.

"It's brought me recognition in the favela. And I want to go even farther. I want to be an influencer and a content producer. I'm learning to do that here," he said.