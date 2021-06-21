POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Unruly airline passengers might soon be prosecuted in US
Since January, the FAA has received more than 3,000 reports of unruly behaviour by American passengers and opened 465 investigations into assaults, threats of violence or interference with air crews.
Unruly airline passengers might soon be prosecuted in US
In this April 5, 2020 file photo, American Airlines planes are parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Washington, US. / Reuters
June 21, 2021

Airlines, flight attendants and pilots have been calling for the US Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the trade group Airlines for America and unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behaviour onboard aircraft, particularly toward crew members. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’’

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’’ policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Since then, the FAA has received more than 3,000 reports of unruly behavior and opened 465 investigations into assaults, threats of violence or interference with air crews. 

Many cases involved passengers who refused to wear masks aboard aircraft during the coronavirus pandemic.

'More should be done to deter egregious behavior'

Through May, the FAA has sought some kind of enforcement action more than 400 times this year and pursued 57 civil penalties. 

Recommended

So far, it has announced $368,000 in fines on 21 passengers.

In May, the Transport Workers Union of America, which represents Southwest flight attendants and was among the signers, said in a letter there were 477 passenger misconduct incidents on Southwest Airlines from April 8 to May 15.

"This past weekend, one of our Flight Attendants was seriously assaulted, resulting in injuries to the face and a loss of two teeth," the union wrote in a May 24 letter to Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly. "Today’s traveling environment requires a new level of firmness in both tone and direction to ensure proper control in the cabin."

On June 11, two passengers on a United flight were removed from a plane before it left San Francisco for fighting over an arm rest, according to the airline and fellow passengers.

Noting that federal law calls for up to 20 years imprisonment for passengers who intimidate or interfere with crew members, the letter urged “that more be done to deter egregious behavior, which is in violation of federal law and crew member instruction .. the federal government should send a strong and consistent message through criminal enforcement that compliance with federal law and upholding aviation safety are of paramount importance.’’

The Justice Department confirmed that it had received the letter but declined to comment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move