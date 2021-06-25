POLITICS
Uruguay and Paraguay qualify for Copa America knockout round
Uruguay and Paraguay will now clash in a match that could decide which team faces defending champions and favorites Brazil in the quarterfinals. Chile could also take that spot.
Uruguay qualifies for Copa America as Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe scored an unlucky own goal. / AP
June 25, 2021

Uruguay and Paraguay have secured their spots in the Copa America knockout stage by winning their Group A matches by 2-0 scores.

Uruguay had its first win in the tournament against Bolivia, which could have jumped ahead on the table, but is out of the tournament due to Paraguay's convincing victory against Chile.

Argentina leads Group A with seven points, followed by Paraguay with six. Chile has five, one more than Uruguay. Bolivia has none.

READ MORE: Argentina cruise to Copa America knockouts after beating Paraguay

Uruguay's victory started after Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, one of the best players of the match, had an own goal in the 40th minute.

Edinson Cavani doubled the Uruguayan lead from short range in the 79th minute at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba. It was the veteran striker's first goal for Uruguay since November.

Paraguay beat Chile with a header by Braian Samudio in the 33rd minute and a goal from the spot by Miguel Almirón in the 58th.

Uruguay and Paraguay will clash on Monday in a match that could decide which team faces defending champions and favorites Brazil in the quarterfinals. Chile could also take that spot.

“We have to think about winning, not about choosing rivals,” Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta said. “We created a lot of opportunities, we missed some that were very clear, but this gives us confidence. We never stopped believing in this squad.”

Bolivia will play against Argentina on the same day, needing a win against Lionel Messi's team and a Paraguayan defeat to have any chance of going through.

SOURCE:AP
