Five-time champion Venus Williams, playing as a wildcard in her 23rd Wimbledon, has showed vintage form to beat Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-5 4-6 6-3 and reach the second round.

The oldest woman in the draw at 41, Williams had not won a match since reaching the second round at the Australian Open in February but showed she was far from finished on her return to a favourite place.

The Court Three clash of veterans, one of several held over due to rain on Monday, was the 271st victory of a remarkable Grand Slam career for Williams and, despite serving 10 aces, did not come easy.

