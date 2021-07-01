“Bebek Kahve was established in 1981. We’ve been here for 40 years,” Cigdem Atakan, the current owner, says.

Bebek Kahve, a coffee house by the Bosporus hidden behind Fireroom bistro and Kahve Dunyasi, a stone’s throw from the Bebek Mosque, is a unique, low-key place where regulars frequent.

Atakan has been the owner for 20 years, since 1990, with her brother. Asked how the last year and a half has been for her, initially she had no words as she motioned with her hand to say as if “oh, what hasn’t happened!”

Turkey has been under lockdown for the past year and a half, with varying degrees of openings and closures throughout the year. On July 1, 2021, all establishments were allowed to open and operate within their licencing regulations. This includes restaurants and cafes being open for seated service on Sundays as well, which previously were reserved for local supermarket excursions by foot only. There was also a 10 pm curfew which has been lifted as well.

Gyms and spas are also open, as well as amusement parks, bars, theatres and cinemas, as of July 1, 2021.

“It was a very tough time,” Atakan eventually says. “Everything was out of bounds. Backgammon was not permitted, okey [a Turkish tile game] was not permitted, there were the social distancing rules… We kept opening up and closing down. We opened up for a month, then we were closed down for two,” she continues.

“We shut down in November, then we reopened on March 1st, as you know. It was a very difficult time for us,” she laments. She brightens when she says “Thank God that we don’t pay rent [we own our cafe], but we paid every other expense like clockwork.”