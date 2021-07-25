CULTURE
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan Duzyatan is back in new historic drama
The series will be available to stream on HilalPlay, a subscription based video-on-demand platform targeting Arabic and English speakers.
Popular Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan is seen in a still from the TRT 1 show.
July 25, 2021

Popular Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, known for playing Ertugrul in ‘Resurrection: Ertugrul’, is starring in a new series produced by TRT 1. 

The series revolves around the life of a famous grand admiral in the Ottoman Empire.

TRT 1 published a trailer of the eagerly-anticipated series that racked up more than two million views.

The series will be available to stream on HilalPlay, a subscription based video-on-demand platform targeting Arabic and English speakers that was established in 2020. It provides world class Halal Entertainment with family-oriented values.

The platform provides a variety of carefully-selected Arabic, Turkish and international series and films, that aims to present their viewers with broad-minded programmes including drama, comedy, action, historical, martial and others.

