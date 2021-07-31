Turkish archer Mete Gazoz has won the gold medal in men's individual archery final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and brought his country its first-ever Olympic medal in archery.

Facing world no. 7 Italian archer Mauro Nespoli in the final, Gazoz, 22, won the match 6-4 and bagged gold.

Previously, the Turkish archer faced Japan's Takaharu Furukawa, won the semifinal match 7-3 to reach the final.