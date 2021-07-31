POLITICS
Gazoz claims gold in Turkey's first Olympic medal in archery
Facing world Italian archer Mauro Nespoli in the final, Mete Gazoz, 22, won the match 6-4 and bagged gold.
Mete Gazoz of Turkey celebrates after winning gold in archery Men's Individual at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Japan, July 31, 2021. / Reuters
July 31, 2021

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz has won the gold medal in men's individual archery final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and brought his country its first-ever Olympic medal in archery.

Facing world no. 7 Italian archer Mauro Nespoli in the final, Gazoz, 22, won the match 6-4 and bagged gold.

Previously, the Turkish archer faced Japan's Takaharu Furukawa, won the semifinal match 7-3 to reach the final.

World no. 4 Mete Gazoz has two individual Archery World Cup championships, one gold medal in recurve man at Mediterranean Games and has two gold medals in individual at European Youth Championships throughout his career. 

SOURCE:AA
