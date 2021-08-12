A South Korean military court has sentenced disgraced K-pop star Seungri to three years in prison for crimes including providing prostitutes to foreign businessmen.

The 30-year-old singer from popular boyband BIGBANG, who retired from show business as the scandal mounted and later enlisted in the military, was found guilty on all nine counts against him, a Defence Ministry official told AFP on Thursday.

He was taken into custody after the ruling by an army court in Yongin, near Seoul.

Yonhap news agency reported that Seungri appeared in court in a combat uniform and shook his head repeatedly as the judge announced the verdict.

The Defense Ministry said he was also fined $989,000 (1.15 billion won).

'Systematic sexual prostitution'

Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was indicted in January 2020 on multiple charges, including arranging illegal sexual services for business investors from Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong.

According to the charges he arranged prostitutes for foreign investors on 24 occasions over five months from September 2015.

"It is hard to see the defendant was not aware of financial payments paid to the women for sex," media reports quoted judge Hwang Min-je as saying.

"It appears that he carried out systematic sexual prostitution."

Seungri had changed his testimony under police questioning and in court, he added, and "lacked credibility".

He was also convicted of embezzling funds from a Seoul nightclub he ran and violating laws prohibiting overseas gambling by betting heavily at foreign casinos from 2013 to 2017.

He denied most of the charges.

According to Min-je, his illegal gambling was "serious" given his status as a celebrity and it went on over a long period.

His case was transferred to a military court after he enlisted in the army in March last year for 21 months of military service, a requirement for most able-bodied men in South Korea because of the threat from rival North Korea.

YG Entertainment under fire