Turnali, 19, was the fastest among the men, touching home in 38 minutes and 22 seconds.

He was followed by Mustafa Sevenay with a time of 39:57, while Cagatay Alper Ustununal finished in 40:32.

Ustundag, 24, who was part of the Turkish contingent at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was crowned the women's champion with a finish of 40:55.

A last-gasp effort by Hilal Zeyneb Sarac saw her edge out Ukrainian Hanna Pasichnyk by just a second, with the two ending with times of 41:19 and 41:20, respectively.