FIFA has opened a disciplinary inquiry after racist abuse was aimed at England players during their World Cup qualifier in Hungary as Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled the incidents "completely unacceptable".

Monkey chants were directed at Raheem Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham during Thursday's match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, which Euro 2020 runners-up England won 4-0.

Manchester City forward Sterling scored the first goal in the convincing victory but the result was overshadowed by the abuse aimed at the visitors' black players.

Racist abuse

England's players were jeered for taking a knee, pelted with plastic cups after goals and then targeted with alleged racist chants.

Missiles and a flare were also thrown onto the pitch by a hostile home crowd.

Sky Sports showed video footage of one spectator giving the abuse.

World governing body FIFA issued a statement on Friday which read: "Following analysis of the match reports, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings concerning the incidents last night at the game Hungary-England.

"Once again, FIFA would like to state that our position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of racism and violence as well as any other form of discrimination or abuse.

"We have a very clear zero tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviours in football."

British leader Johnson, writing on Twitter, condemned the abuse.

"I urge @FIFAcom to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good," he tweeted.

But Hungarian football chiefs robustly defended the "vast majority" of fans and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto warned Johnson against "hypocrisy" after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by booing and crowd trouble.

