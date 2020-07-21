WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attack on wedding venue leaves several dead in Nigeria
The attack took place in Kukum-Daji village in Nigeria's Kaura distric, targeting a wedding party at one of the community houses.
Attack on wedding venue leaves several dead in Nigeria
A member of security forces stands guard outside a court in the northern city of Kaduna, Nigeria October 4, 2018. / Reuters
July 21, 2020

Gunmen have killed 18 guests at a wedding in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state in the latest violence in the region.

The gunmen on motorcycles stormed Kukum-Daji village in Kaura district late on Sunday and opened fire on the guests, local officials said on Monday.

"The gunmen killed 18 people at the wedding party and injured 30 others, most of them young men," said Bege Katuka Ayuba, the administrative head of the district.

"Fifteen died on the spot while three more died at the hospital," he said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack but the area has been a hotbed of deadly violence between Muslim Fulani herders and ethnic Christian farmers.

READ MORE:Can the African Union ‘silence guns’?

Recommended

The state police spokesman confirmed the attack without giving a toll.

"There have been reports of loss of lives in the attack but we don't have a definite casualty figure yet," said Mohammed Jalinge.

The mainly-Christian Southern Kaduna area has been wracked by a long-standing dispute between farmers and herders over grazing and water rights.

There has been an upsurge in tit-for-tat killings between the two groups in recent times, prompting the state authorities to initiate an unsuccessful truce.

READ MORE: Militants kill 'at least 30' in Nigeria's troubled Borno

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines