Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, has died at the age of 68 years.

Soria died peacefully on Friday at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his “generosity, passion” and sense of humour.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” said the group that awards the annual Golden Globes for excellence in TV and movies.

