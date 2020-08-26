POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Djokovic wins post-hiatus debut after neck injury
Djokovic advances to the quarter-finals where he will play German Jan-Lennard Struff who defeated seventh seed David Goffin 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Djokovic wins post-hiatus debut after neck injury
Novak Djokovic (SRB) plays against Tennys Sandgren (USA) during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in August 25, 2020, in New York. / Reuters
August 26, 2020

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic needed six match points to tough out a 6-2, 6-4 win over Tennys Sandgren in the third round of the Western & Southern Open in New York.

The reigning Australian Open champ breezed through the final game on Tuesday by winning four straight points, closing it out with a cross-court forehand winner to clinch it in 88 minutes.

But American Sandgren made the Serb work for the victory as he survived five match points in the previous game.

READ MORE: Djokovic announces Balkan region series, Thiem joins

Recommended

Djokovic advances to the quarter-finals where he will play German Jan-Lennard Struff who defeated seventh seed David Goffin 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Djokovic had pulled out of doubles on Sunday with pain in his neck, but did not appear to be bothered by the injury against Sandgren.

The no-spectator tournament was moved from Cincinnati to New York where the same quarantine bubble will house the US Open starting on August 31.

READ MORE: Djokovic confident he will claim Grand Slam record

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame