In photos: The works of Ara Guler to be auctioned in Istanbul
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In photos: The works of Ara Guler to be auctioned in IstanbulAn auction, organised by Istanbul Muzayede, will take place online at 8pm Turkish time on July 12, 2020. The job lot will comprise forty six prints of the legendary photojournalist, who died in 2018 at the age of 90.
Ara Guler at the cafe he owned, Ara Cafe, in Beyoglu, Istanbul, 2012.
July 10, 2020

A collection of photographs by the famed photographer and photojournalist, Ara Guler, will be up for auction on July 12, 2020, in Istanbul.

An almost all black and white collection, the photographs document life in Istanbul and other cities in Turkey through the lens of one of the country’s most celebrated artists. 

Istanbul Muzayede is organising the auction, which will be held online due to the necessary coronavirus precautions that need to be observed. The sale will be limited to buyers within Turkey due to the code of protection of cultural and natural properties.

Lot winners can collect their photographs at Istanbul Muzayede’s Nisantasi offices, or ask the auction house to deliver locally. Transporting items to out-of-town destinations may prove to be more costly, but they will still be arranged.

Ugur Yegin, the owner of Istanbul Muzayede, tells TRT World in an emailed statement that the auction is unique in that it offers forty six of Guler’s photos printed on acid-free, museum-grade paper – this can last from 100 to 300 years. They will also carry his wet signature.

“In the past, you would have had to go from gallery to gallery to collect individual pieces, or follow up on auctions from which among hundreds of objects an Ara Guler print might emerge,” he says. “It is also possible to purchase prints copied from original prints at the Ara Guler Museum.”

The bidding prices start from 400TL ($58.25) and will range to 4000TL ($582.46). Yegin says they plan to organise auctions of other photographers in the future.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court