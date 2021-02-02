Sprawling, lumbering winter storm wallops eastern US
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Sprawling, lumbering winter storm wallops eastern USThe East Coast storm with winds blowing from the northeast could bring accumulations of 31 cm to 61 cm (1 to 2 feet) to the country's most densely populated region before tapering off on Tuesday, the US National Weather Service said.
School buses are covered in snow during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York. / AP
February 2, 2021

A powerful winter storm engulfed the US Northeast on Monday, blanketing much of the region in heavy snow, blasting coastal areas with high winds and bringing New York City and other major urban centers to nearly a standstill.

Parts of northern New England were waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm Tuesday, while residents of the New York City region were digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.

More than 40 centimetres (16 inches) of snow dropped on Manhattan’s Central Park, and as much as 76 centimetres (30 inches) was reported in northern New Jersey.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump