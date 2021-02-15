Real Madrid is celebrating another win — and lamenting yet another injury.

Madrid continued its recent good form with a 2-0 win over Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday, but coach Zinedine Zidane saw his already depleted squad lose another player due to injury.

Dani Carvajal got hurt before halftime in what had been his return to action after being sidelined since the beginning of the year.

READ MORE: Gundogan strikes again as Manchester City beat Tottenham

“As a coach, I don't understand it,” Zidane said.

“There are too many injuries. I'm worried because when you lose a player, it upsets you. I'm sorry for Carva, he is an important player for us. I can't explain all these injuries,” he said.

Carvajal, who apparently felt a similar muscle injury that had kept him out of seven matches, was among a group of almost 10 players not available for Zidane in recent matches. That group includes captain Sergio Ramos and playmaker Eden Hazard.

Swelling injury list

Like most clubs, Madrid is enduring a tight schedule prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I won't get into that,” Zidane said.

“We've already got a lot going on. It is what it is. We didn't have a normal pre-season and we have a lot of injuries,” he said.

Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos scored first-half goals as Madrid comfortably beat Valencia to keep pace with leader Atletico Madrid.