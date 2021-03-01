British royal drama "The Crown" and comedy "Schitt's Creek" have won top television honours at the Golden Globes in a mostly virtual bicoastal ceremony that took place under pandemic conditions and a furor over diversity.

Newcomer Emma Corrin, 25, who played a young Princess Diana in "The Crown," was named best TV drama actress, beating veterans Olivia Colman and Laura Linney. Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in the Netflix series, won best TV drama actor.

"I'm just sorry I am sitting here in my tragic little office and not surrounded by the people who make this show so lovely, " said Peter Morgan, creator of "The Crown," who appeared on a webcam.

A surprised Corrin said, "Thank you so much to Diana. You taught me compassion and empathy."

Dan Levy, the co-creator of "Schitt's Creek," called the best comedy series win a "lovely acknowledgement" of the show's message of inclusion.

Jason Sudeikis, wearing a hoodie, was equally taken aback by his best comedy actor win for TV series "Ted Lasso," about an American football coach who gets a soccer job in London.

"That's nuts," he said. "That's crazy. Wow!"

The Korean-American movie "Minari," about an immigrant family starting a farm in rural America in the 1980s, won best foreign language movie.

Sacha Baron Cohen nabbed the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy film for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," which also won best comedy film honours.

The actor bested tough competition from James Corden "The Prom", Lin-Manuel Miranda "Hamilton", Dev Patel "The Personal History of David Copperfield" and Andy Samberg "Palm Springs".

Chloe Zhao won the coveted Golden Globe for best film director for her much touted picture "Nomadland."

She bested fellow nominee Emerald Fennell, David Fincher, Regina King and Aaron Sorkin.

Elsewhere, British actors Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega, and animated movie "Soul" were among diverse winners chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which has been lambasted for having no Black people among its 87 members.