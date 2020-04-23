Thursday, April 23

Czech Republic eases restrictions

The Czech government will cancel restrictions on free movement as of Friday and allow groups of up to 10 people to meet in public as it scales back measures to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said.

The government had earlier banned movement aside from work, family visits and trips to nature as well as meetings of more than two people in public.

The government also lifted a ban on its citizens travelling abroad for reasons other than work following an improvement in conditions of the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy's daily death toll up by 464

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 464, against 437 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new infections declined to 2,646 from 3,370 on Wednesday.

The total official death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 25,549, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases was 189,973, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

For the first time, the civil protection unit published data on how many people had been tested for the virus so far inItaly, putting the number at 1.053 million, out of a population of around 60 million.

Turkey's death toll rises by 115 to 2,491

Turkey's confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease increased by 3,116 in the past 24 hours, and 115 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,491, Health Ministry data showed.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 101,790, the data showed, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States.

A total of 18,491 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours stood at 40,962.

S Africa to gradually 'ease' virus lockdown

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said a five-week nationwide coronavirus lockdown would start slowly "easing" next month.

"We have accordingly decided that beyond Thursday the 30th of April, we should begin a gradual and phased recovery," Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation.

"We will implement what we call a risk adjusted strategy through which we take a deliberate and cautious approach to the easing of current lockdown restrictions."

French death toll close to 22,000

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 516 to 21,856, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The 2.4 percent increase was slightly slower than on Wednesday and Thursday, when the death toll increased by 2.6 percent, but well below the more than 4 percent rate seen last week.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 infection fell further to 29,129 from 29,741 on Wednesday and the number of people in intensive care fell to 5,053 from 5,218 on Wednesday.

Both have been on a downward trend for several days.

EU leaders agree on need for EU recovery fund

European Union leaders agreed that they must work together to set up a fund to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic although they were still at odds on some points, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

After a video conference of EU leaders, Merkel said such a fund was also in German interests and Berlin would have to make higher contributions to the future EU budget.

"It was clear to everyone that we need such a recovery fund," Merkel told reporters. "I want to say very clearly that such a joint solution is in Germany's interest, because things can only go well for Germany if they go well for Europe."

Dubai opens cafes, resumes public transportation

Dubai allowed cafes and restaurants to resume business, and shopping malls to be opened partially from 12 pm until 10 pm [local time], but with a maximum capacity of 30 percent, Dubai's media office announced in a statement.

The statement added that it would also allow resuming public transportation services including subways starting April 26.

About 4.4 million workers in US file for jobless benefits

Job losses from the coronavirus pandemic deepened last week with data on Thursday showing another 4.4 million US workers filed new claims for jobless benefits, bringing the total to 26.4 million since mid-March.

The total for the week ending April 18 is a drop from the initial claims filed in the previous three weeks, but remains at staggeringly high levels due to government-ordered shutdowns to stop the pandemic from spreading and intensifying.

The outbreak in the US has grown into the world's largest, with deaths reaching 46,583 on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

UK virus death toll climbs 616 to 18,738

Britain's Health Ministry on Thursday said 616 more people had died after testing positive for Covid-19 in hospital, taking the country's overall death toll to 18,738. The figure, for the 24-hour period to 1600 GMT on Wednesday, was less than the 759 reported the previous day, after government claims the virus had hit its peak and as debate grows about easing lockdown measures.

Return to school in France to be on voluntary basis

French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that the return to schools would be on voluntary basis from May 11, the presidency said on Thursday.

From May 11, French authorities will ease lockdown measures that were ordered from March 17 to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dutch cases tops 35,000 with 123 new deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 887 to 35,729, health authorities said on Thursday, with 123 new deaths.

The country's death toll stands at 4,177, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The actual numbers are likely higher, as not all likely cases are tested, the RIVM said.

Swiss death toll rises to 1,268, cases at almost 28,500

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,268, the country's public health agency said, rising from 1,217 people on Wednesday.

The number of positive tests has increased to 28,496 from 28,268 on Wednesday, it said.

The increase in new cases has eased in recent days as Switzerland prepares to loosen restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the disease.

Malaysia reports 71 new cases, with two new deaths

Malaysia reported 71 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the cumulative total to 5,603.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 95. Curbs have been extended till May 12.

South Asia coronavirus cases top 37,000

Home to around a quarter of the world's population and with the lowest Covid-19 testing rates around the globe, South Asia's infections have crossed 37,000, with more than half cases in India, official data showed.

The increase in cases complicates the task of governments looking to scale back lockdowns that have destroyed the livelihoods of millions.

India has reported 21,392 cases, including 681 deaths, Pakistan reported 10,513 cases, including 224 deaths, Afghanistan reported 1,176 cases, including 40 deaths, Sri Lanka with 330 reported cases and seven deaths, Bangladesh reported 3,772 cases, with 120 deaths while the Maldives has reported 34 cases and no deaths.

Spain's death toll from coronavirus rises to 22,157

The Spanish health ministry said on Thursday that 440 people died from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, which brought total fatalities to 22,157.

That was slightly higher than the previous day when 435 people died. The number of diagnosed cases rose to 213,024 from 208,389 the day before.

Indonesia finds 357 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

Indonesia reported 357 new Covid-19 cases and 11 new deaths, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 7,775 and 647, respectively, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.