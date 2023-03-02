Egyptian antiquities officials have announced the discovery of a hidden corridor nine metres (30 feet) long, close to the main entrance of the 4,500-year-old Great Pyramid of Giza, indicating that it could lead to further findings.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and the country’s Minister for Tourism Ahmed Eissa, announced the discovery at the pyramid's base on Thursday.

The discovery within the pyramid, the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing, was made using the Scan Pyramids project, an international programme that since 2015 has been employing non-invasive technology, including infrared thermography, 3D simulations and endoscopes to peer inside the ancient Egyptian structures.

The Great Pyramid is believed to be constructed as a monumental tomb around 2560 BC during the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops.

Built to a height of 146 metres (479 feet), it was the tallest structure made by humans until the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1889.

The unfinished corridor was likely created to redistribute the pyramid's weight around either the main entrance, almost 7 metres away, or on another as yet undiscovered chamber or space, said Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities.