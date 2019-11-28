The Pussycat Dolls are reforming for a reunion tour kicking off in Dublin next year, the girl band said on Thursday.

A decade after they split, the US group – originally formed as a burlesque dance troupe and known for songs like "Don't Cha" and "When I Grow Up" – will hit the stage from April in Dublin before putting on shows around Britain.

"The stars have aligned and the Dolls are getting back together," singer Nicole Scherzinger told Britain's Heart Breakfast radio show in a joint interview with fellow band members Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Kimberley Wyatt.

"There's been unfinished business. It’s been 10 years ... we just all were ready to do it," Roberts said.

'We’ve gained life tools'