ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus has gifted books to high school students across Sweden to try to stem the flow of fake news.

The musician, who together with ABBA sold more than 375 million albums and singles, said the initiative came about as he felt democratic institutions were being undermined by the spread of misinformation.

Some 111,000 copies of the book "Alternative Facts - About Knowledge and its Enemies" will be distributed.

Teachers have to request them on behalf of their final year pupils and the only caveat is that they be used in some way in class.