Many security experts believe the political chaos and increasing violence in Libya is because of the United Nation’s inactive involvement over the future of the war-affected country.

"The UN’s standing on Libya has been a matter of debate since the beginning," Merve Seren, Assistant Professor in International Relations at Turkey's Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University, told TRT World.

Seren said that the UN chief Antonio Guterres personally visited Haftar in April, when the warlord had intensified attacks on Tripoli. "When Guterres visited Haftar, a coup plotter who's trying to dislodge a government authorised by the UN itself, it shows the UN's hypocrisy. Therefore, the thing which has invalidated the officially recognised Libyan government is no one else but the UN," Seren said.

"When it comes to global powers, five countries are prominent: the US, France, Russia, Greece and Israel. The US, France and Russia are members of the United Nations Security Council and when they all support Haftar rather than a UN-backed government, it means the ones who are responsible for the security of the world are simply breaking all norms and siding with a warlord."

Samuel Ramani, a DPhil candidate in International Relations at the University of Oxford, told TRT World that another dimension to the Libyan conflict is its oil resources and ports.

“The international community continues to turn a blind eye to Haftar's offensive on Tripoli, in part because Haftar's actions suit the political interests of great and regional powers,” Ramani said.