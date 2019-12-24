WORLD
4 MIN READ
Is the UN itself responsible for weakening the UN-backed Libyan government?
Global powers are caught up in a dilemma — whether to support the UN-sanctioned government in Libya or silently allow its adversary warlord Haftar take it down — and the UN is complicit in worsening the conflict, experts argue.
Is the UN itself responsible for weakening the UN-backed Libyan government?
French President Emmanuel Macron and Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar in 2017. / AFP
December 24, 2019

Many security experts believe the political chaos and increasing violence in Libya is because of the United Nation’s inactive involvement over the future of the war-affected country.

"The UN’s standing on Libya has been a matter of debate since the beginning," Merve Seren, Assistant Professor in International Relations at Turkey's Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University, told TRT World. 

Seren said that the UN chief Antonio Guterres personally visited Haftar in April, when the warlord had intensified attacks on Tripoli. "When Guterres visited Haftar, a coup plotter who's trying to dislodge a government authorised by the UN itself, it shows the UN's hypocrisy. Therefore, the thing which has invalidated the officially recognised Libyan government is no one else but the UN," Seren said.  

"When it comes to global powers, five countries are prominent: the US, France, Russia, Greece and Israel. The US, France and Russia are members of the United Nations Security Council and when they all support Haftar rather than a UN-backed government, it means the ones who are responsible for the security of the world are simply breaking all norms and siding with a warlord."

Samuel Ramani, a DPhil candidate in International Relations at the University of Oxford, told TRT World that another dimension to the Libyan conflict is its oil resources and ports.   

“The international community continues to turn a blind eye to Haftar's offensive on Tripoli, in part because Haftar's actions suit the political interests of great and regional powers,” Ramani said.  

Recommended

He also added that since Haftar controls oil reserves in southern and eastern Libya, as well as the critical port of Benghazi, it's hard to foresee major global powers taking a tough stance against the warlord general. 

“They believe the internationally recognised government is unlikely to take over these areas in the foreseeable future, so backing Haftar or at least, keeping silent on his conduct, is the best way for countries to secure their interests in the eventual struggle for reconstruction contracts in Libya,” said Ramani, who specialises in post-1991 Russian foreign policy.

UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj has condemned the silence of global powers, including his allies, and for not taking a stand against Haftar and stopping his violent advance toward the capital city, Tripoli. 

According to Ramani, the UN-backed arms embargo on Haftar proved ineffective as two close US allies, Egypt and the UAE, are supplying weapons to Haftar's forces on the ground. 

“A UN report also revealed countries like Jordan and Sudan were involved in the arms embargo violations, in addition to the well-documented roles of Russia and France in violating the arms embargo. The inability of the UN to punish great powers is a recurring theme, but the inefficacy of the UN in targeting regional powers without vetos in the Security Council raises serious doubts about its utility in security crises, such as Libya,” Ramani added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'