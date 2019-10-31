Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges of sexual misconduct involving a third woman, less than a month after pleading not guilty to accusations of groping two other women.

Gooding pleaded not guilty to the new misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse in Manhattan Supreme Court. He is due back in court on January 22.

According to an indictment released by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, the latest charges stem from an incident that took place the night of September 9, 2018 at Manhattan’s Lavo nightclub. The indictment did not contain any further details.

“We believe without question that the case is purely a case of malicious prosecution,” Mark Heller, a lawyer for Gooding, told reporters outside the courthouse, criticizing prosecutors for not providing details about the accusations.

“How is he going to defend himself if he has no itemization or detail about what he is said to have done?” Heller said.

Gooding, 51, won a best supporting actor Oscar in 1997 for the film “Jerry Maguire” and is known for roles in movies including “A Few Good Men” and “The Butler” and in the TV miniseries “The People v OJ Simpson.”