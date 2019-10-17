CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Epstein-linked French modelling agent accused of sexual harassment
A woman has filed a legal complaint in Paris accusing Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modelling agent linked to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, of sexual harassment.
Epstein-linked French modelling agent accused of sexual harassment
A protester holds up a picture of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. / Reuters
October 17, 2019

A French modelling agent suspected of procuring young women for the disgraced US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been formally accused of sexual harassment, French judicial sources said on Thursday.

Confirming the complaint against Jean-Luc Brunel, one source told AFP that the Paris prosecutor's office had received a letter of complaint "involving actions defined as sexual harassment".

Officers leading the investigation into Epstein's activities in France will soon question the woman who filed the complaint, the source added.

Brunel, founder of Karin Models and MC2 Model Management, is accused in American court documents of rape and of obtaining young women for Epstein, who was found hanged in his New York jail cell on August 10 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking.

In court documents, alleged victim Virginia Giuffre said she was forced by Epstein to sleep with several well-known politicians and businessmen, including Brunel.

In France, several former top models have come forward with allegations of rape against Brunel.

Recommended

But according to a source close to the investigation, those alleged crimes date too far back to be prosecuted.

The sexual harassment complaint, by contrast, concerns an incident that took place after 2015, meaning Brunel could still be charged.

In a statement issued by his lawyer in early October, Brunel denied the "accusations reported by the press".

He also denied he was on the run from the law, saying he was ready to answer police questions.

Brunel, last spotted at a high-society function in early July, has not been seen in public since.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar