Indian authorities will likely take around ten days to recover the bodies of five missing climbers believed to have been killed in an avalanche high in the Himalayas, government and police officials said.

The officials said authorities will conduct another aerial reconnaissance on Thursday or Friday to find a way to reach the bodies of the missing climbers or send a team on foot after the team has had time to acclimatise.

There is a possibility of another avalanche, making it a "very high-risk" operation, an official from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police told the media.

The recovery mission which included three helicopter sorties on Wednesday faced technical problems.

Dangerous rescue mission begins

An Indian helicopter carrying elite paramilitary mountaineers took off earlier on Wednesday to retrieve five dead climbers and three others believed killed scaling a treacherous Himalayan peak.

Air Force choppers spotted five bodies on Monday on the slopes of Nanda Devi in India's high north while looking for the four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian believed killed by an avalanche last week.

The remains of the three others, all part of originally a 12-member team led by highly experienced British climber Martin Moran, were believed to be nearby. Four other Britons split from the bigger group and were rescued on the weekend.

Wednesday's operation began at 2330 GMT (5:00 am local time) when a military helicopter with four Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers and five Air Force personnel left the nearby hill town of Munsyari.

The ITBP climbers were to be dropped by the helicopter 5,500-6,100 metres (18,000-20,000 feet) up India's second-highest mountain, police spokesman Vivek Kumar Pandey told AFP.

Pandey on Tuesday described the mission as "a very high-risk and high-altitude operation" in a zone where avalanches are frequent.

"In recent times such a high-altitude retrieval has not been carried out in Indian mountains," he added.

