The landmark ruling of a sports court has once again brought into the spotlight the hot debate over the intersectionality of gender and sex in sports.

South African athlete Caster Semenya, a famous two-time Olympic champion, has for years been challenging the traditional limits on female athletes.

However, in her latest battle, Semenya lost her court appeal on Wednesday against the rules of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which force some female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) judges dismissed Semenya’s appeal against measures imposed by the IAAF, targeting ‘hyperandrogenic’ athletes or those with ‘differences of sexual development’ (DSD).

The decision basically means that women with elevated testosterone will have to take suppressive treatments if they wish to compete as females in certain events.

Testosterone increases muscle mass, strength and haemoglobin, which affects endurance. Some competitors have said women with higher levels of the hormone have an unfair advantage.

The athletics governing body has stressed that DSD athletes with male levels of testosterone benefit from increased bone and muscle strength similar to men who have gone through puberty.

But even the judges admitted that regulating what the woman's body should be is ‘discriminatory’.

The judges said: “[The rules are] discriminatory…[but] such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAFF’s aims of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events.”

Semenya, who has endured the sex tests and sex-related regulations against her, vowed she would not give up.

"I know that the IAAF's regulations have always targeted me specifically," she said in a statement released via her lawyers on Wednesday.

"For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world."

The verdict, which is likely to have far-reaching consequences for the future of women’s sport, triggered a backlash from around the globe.

Global Reactions