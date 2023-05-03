The CEO of IBM has said he was eyeing to downsize the tech giant's back office workforce by nearly a third because those jobs are being made redundant by advances in artificial intelligence [AI].

In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Arvind Krishna said that his company would enact a pause in hiring in those roles and potentially reduce the payroll by 7,800 jobs over several years.

"These non-customer-facing roles amount to roughly 26,000 workers," Krishna said. "I could easily see 30 percent of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period."

Back office employees are only a fraction of IBM's roughly 260,000 workers, and the company has continued to hire in certain roles, even after recently letting go about 5,000 workers in other areas, the Bloomberg report said.

The reduction could include not replacing roles vacated by attrition, the PC-maker told the publication.

In a statement to the AFP news agency on Tuesday, an IBM spokesperson cautioned that "there is no blanket hiring 'pause' in place" at the company, based in Armonk, New York.

"We're being very selective when filling jobs that don't directly touch our clients or technology," the IBM spokesperson added.