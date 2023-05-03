US senators have announced a major cross-party effort to combat China's growing global influence by limiting the flow of investment and state-of-the-art technology to the global giant while deterring any potential threat to Taiwan.

The push on Wednesday came after President Joe Biden signed a package last year aimed at boosting competition with Washington's main economic rival, with $52 billion in new subsidies for microchip manufacturing and scientific research.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, long a critic of China, is betting that he can forge new bipartisan partnerships on China despite the divides in Congress on other issues.

"The Chinese government is not constraining itself in its pursuit to dominate the 21st century, and if we in America were to rest on our laurels, if we let the CCP beat us, it would have serious consequences for the world's democratic nations," he said.

"The United States cannot afford to cede its leadership to governments opposed to democracy and individual liberty. We cannot let authoritarianism call the shots in the 21st century."

Related China rehearses 'sealing off' Taiwan on third day of war games

Rare rebuke

Schumer said the new legislation will focus on such areas as limiting US technology and capital from going to Chinese companies.

It could also include curbs to prevent China from buying US farmland and provisions that would give the Biden administration more authority to review and potentially restrict foreign-made computer apps.

The US Treasury and Commerce Department would get new authority to screen and halt the flow of cash to China's high tech industries, he added.

The drive will also look at assisting small business, building a US workforce "for the future" and strengthening the process for assessing the national security implications of inward foreign investments.

Relations between Beijing and Washington have been declining steadily for years, with the rivals locking horns over trade, human rights and the origins of Covid-19.