Gazprom Export and six Turkish private companies have agreed on a natural gas price which will be valid through 2016, said Gazprom late Wednesday.

Gazprom said in a statement that Bosphorus Gaz, Enerco Enerji, Bati Hatti, Kibar Enerji, Avrasya Gaz, and Shell Enerji all agreed with Gazprom after "constructive" conversations.

The Russian company said that natural gas supply continues in accordance with current contracts but didn't disclose the discount rate.

Elena Burmistrova, general director of Gazprom Export LLC, said, "We are pleased to have a deal with our Turkish trade partners. We expect to continue our cooperation in the Turkish natural gas market."

Earlier it was reported that Russia's Gazprom, which was in discussions with six Turkish private companies on Jan. 29, unilaterally cancelled the 10.25 percent discount applied on natural gas supplies from Gazprom as of this Jan. 1.