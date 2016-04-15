Turkey should immediately allow Syrian refugees to cross the Turkish border, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday.

Thousands of people have escaped from the attacks carried out by both DAESH and Russian backed-Syrian regime.

Large areas of Syria right across the Turkish border are controlled by the DAESH terrorist group.

HRW said in a statement at least 30,000 civilians have been displaced within two days during the ongoing clashes in northern Aleppo between opposition groups and DAESH.

"They have fled to other camps, to the Bab al Salameh camp on the Turkish border and to the nearby town of Azaz. Three of the camps – Ikdah, Harameen and Al Sham – are now completely empty of the 24,000 people previously sheltering there," HRW said.

Turkey has long supported a safe zone in northern Syria to preserve refugees and allow the safe humanitarian aid, however the idea is gaining little global support.

Consistently, aid trucks and ambulances enter Syria from Turkey to deliver food and supplies to tens of thousands of people fleeing an escalating regime assault on Aleppo, as air strikes targeted villages on the road north to the Turkish border.