French riot police detained 27 people following a night of violent clashes in central Paris after worker and student protests around the country continued, demanding the withdrawal of a labour reform bill.

Riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators who believe the reform threatens workers' rights. Several protesters were injured during the clashes.

Police attempted to clear a group of about 150 youths from Place de la Republique square where clashes erupted.

"These are largely people coming looking for a fight," Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said.

French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve announced on Thursday that at least 100 protesters were detained country-wide.