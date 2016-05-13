Congolese opposition figure Moise Katumbi was treated in hospital on Friday after police fired tear gas at him and his supporters outside the prosecutor's office in the southern mining hub of Lubumbashi, his lawyer said.

The former governor of Democratic Republic of Congo's main copper-mining region had been summoned for questioning over allegations he had hired mercenaries, including former US soldiers, as part of a plot against the republic.

Katumbi denies the accusations, which he says are aimed at derailing his campaign to succeed President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled since 2001 but is barred from standing for a third term in an election set for November.

Shortly after Katumbi's arrival, police fired tear gas at thousands of his backers, who had gathered outside the prosecutor's office to show their support, and the two sides pelted each other with stones.

"He is sick. He was attacked. So it's normal that the doctor would want to keep him under observation," said Georges Kapiamba, adding that Katumbi had inhaled tear gas and was manhandled by police upon his arrival.

The hearing was almost immediately suspended after Katumbi said he felt unwell, Kapiamba added.