Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg's social media accounts Twitter and Pinterest were hacked on Monday.

A hacker group called OurMine managed to hack into Zuckerberg's accounts. The group says they found his details in a database of 117 million passwords hacked from social network LinkedIn in 2012.

According to the group, Zuckerberg's mistake was that he re-used his passwords.

After gaining access to the accounts, the hackers tried to contact the CEO by tweeting "you were in Linkedin Database … DM for proof" and changing his Pinterest username to "Hacked By OurMine Team".

"Hey @finkd we got access to your Twitter & Instagram & Pinterest, we are just testing your security, please dm us."