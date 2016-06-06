POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Mark Zuckerberg's social media accounts hacked
OurMine hacker hacks Twitter and Pinterest of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Mark Zuckerberg's social media accounts hacked
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2016

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg's social media accounts Twitter and Pinterest were hacked on Monday.

A hacker group called OurMine managed to hack into Zuckerberg's accounts. The group says they found his details in a database of 117 million passwords hacked from social network LinkedIn in 2012.

According to the group, Zuckerberg's mistake was that he re-used his passwords.

After gaining access to the accounts, the hackers tried to contact the CEO by tweeting "you were in Linkedin Database … DM for proof" and changing his Pinterest username to "Hacked By OurMine Team".

"Hey @finkd we got access to your Twitter & Instagram & Pinterest, we are just testing your security, please dm us."

Recommended

The hackers claimed that they also hacked Zuckerberg's Instagram but Facebook denied this.

Following the incident, Twitter deleted OurMine's account, who immediately created a new one.

The CEO hasn't been active on Twitter since 2012 which could explain why he didn't change his password.

However, using the same password on different social media networks is not recommended because it increases the possibility of being hacked.

Twitter uses two-factor authentication technology meaning that the person trying to log in also needs access to a registered phone number. Twitter added that feature around 2013, a year after Zuckerberg was last active on the platform.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding