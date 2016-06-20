As researchers continue to scout uninhabited islands, dense jungles and deep ocean grounds in search of new life, scientists tell us they have found a number of new species, something that just goes on to tell us that our planet still has much to be explored.

Here's our pick of the six new species which according to National Geographic, were found this year:

1) Silver Boa: Chilabothrus argentum

The discovery of a rare boa which is silver in colour and shines like metal, has the science world excited as finding a new species of snake is rare.

According to National Geographic, the Conception Bank Silver Boa was discovered on the uninhabited Conception Island of the Southern Bahamas.

It is so rare that experts are saying only a thousand or so exist and all of them are believed to be found on Conception Island.

It lives on trees and feeds on birds.

However, it could face extinction because of its main predator, the feral cat.

The silver in its name also comes in part because the first specimen was discovered on a silver palm tree.

2) The Mythical Monster: Dendropsophus mapinguari

One of the most venomous creatures on earth is the Dart Frog, but this newly discovered frog is not poisonous nor a monster.

The bright yellow frog was found in Brazil's Amazon jungle.

It has been named Dendropsophus Mapinguari after a mythical rain forest beast.

National Geographic says the herpetologist who discovered the frog wanted to honour the culture of that region with the name.

3) Tanana Arctic: Oeneis tanana

With approximately 20,000 different species of butterflies around the world, the latest one has been discovered in Alaska, U.S.