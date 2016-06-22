The news is that David Franzoni, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind "Gladiator," is writing a new script for a biopic of the popular 13th century Turkish-Persian poet Jalaluddin Rumi. Filming is scheduled to start next year.

However, the movie has attracted controversy even at this early stage.

Why? Well, there's talk that Leonardo DiCaprio might be cast as Rumi, while Robert Downey Jr. will play Shams Tabrizi, Rumi's mentor who had a powerful influence on his later writings.

Some social media users have voiced anger that "white" men might be cast to play the two men. They ask why such actors are being cast when there are so many actors from the Middle East who can play the roles.

Hollywood's alleged attempt at "whitewashing" the history of Turkey and Persia (modern day Iran), has led to an outcry on the internet.

But who was Rumi, the man at the centre of this discussion? Let's take a closer look at his life.

1. Rumi has several different names

Rumi's full name was originally Jalaluddin Muhammad Balkhi.

He is popularly known as "Rumi" – a name which comes from Arabic and literally means "Roman." He acquired this name because he spent much of his life in the Seljuk Sultanate of Rum in Anatolia, which had previously conquered the area from the Eastern Roman, or Byzantine, Empire.

He is also known as Mawlana in Iran and Turkey, which is a term of Arabic origin meaning "our master."

Another word of Arabic origin, Mevlevi – meaning "my master" – is also often used to refer to him.

2. He found inspiration in the friendship of Shams Tabrizi, a great Persian scholar

Rumi was a traditional religious teacher until the age of 37, when he met a wandering dervish (a Muslim who attempts to get closer to God by leading a life of poverty) named Shams Tabrizi, who changed the course of his life.

Shams, who soon after became a devotee and intimate friend of Rumi, is credited as his spiritual mentor and is mentioned with great reverence in his poems.

Remembering his first encounter with the man, Rumi wrote: "What I thought of before as God, I met today in a human being."

Their partnership was short-lived. Three years after they met Shams disappeared. It's rumoured he was murdered by one of Rumi's jealous followers.

3. His poems are an explosion of different emotions

His poems are passionate, spiritual and intense. He would frequently write about topics such as human desire and the nature of love.

An example of his fine artistry can be seen in his poem Daring Enough to Finish: