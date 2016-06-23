Racist, xenophobic, anti-semitic, anti-Islamic, anti-refugee - these are but a few labels used to describe the views and agenda of Europe's far-right political parties.

As the continent struggles to deal with a refugee crisis and economic issues, some of these right-wing parties are gaining in popularity.

Some are against accepting refugees while others are openly calling for their countries to be "all white" and "Christian only."

It may be 2016, and Europe may be a first world continent, but far-right parties are still working tirelessly to gain more support.

These parties already have seats in their countries' parliaments as well as seats in the European Parliament.

Here are some right-wing parties which are growing in strength:

Germany: Alternative for Germany

Alternative for Germany (AfD) was founded in 2013 as the EU struggled to bail out members hit by economic crises.

Germany – Europe's biggest economy – had to bear a large chunk of the burden.

In response, AfD emerged with calls to do away with the euro to free Germany from this role.

The party don't have a presence in the federal German Parliament – the Bundestag – but is well represented in the country's regional governments.

The party is no stranger to controversy and has seen a rise in popularity in certain parts of the population after publically protesting against Islam and the influx of refugees into Germany.

It has also been accused of engaging in racism.

A leading politician in AfD, Alexander Gauland, stirred controversy when he suggested that ace German footballer Jerome Boateng would cause unease among his neighbours for being the son of a Ghanaian man.

The party's membership has grown to over 20,000.

France: National Front

After remaining on the fringes of mainstream French politics for over four decades, the National Front has emerged as an important political force in the past few years.

It stunned many in 2014 after winning 25 percent of the vote, which earned it 21 out of France's 74 seats in the European Parliament.

The party was founded in 1972 by Jean-Marie Le Pen, who landed in controversy many times for his anti-Semitic and anti-migrant views.

Now his daughter Marine Le Pen leads the right-wing party with the same slogans but with even greater intensity.

She has appeared at rallies where posters depict a woman clad in medieval armor – presenting something of a militant image.

She has likened Muslims praying on streets to the Nazi occupation of France and her party is calling for people to stop using virtual currency because it doesn't trust the conventional banking system.

Le Pen supports England's exit from the EU and says she would also lead France out if she's elected to power.

The party is one of Europe's largest, with roughly 83,000 members.

Austria: Freedom Party of Austria

An anti-immigration, anti-Islamic right-wing party almost won this year's elections in Austria.

The Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) was founded in 1965 and has a membership of over 50,000.

Its roots can be traced back to Nazi Germany where its first leader, Anton Reinthaller, was a former SS officer and Nazi minister.

The party has strong ties with the pan-European radical right-wing eurosceptic party European Alliance for Freedom.

The FPÖ's current leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, has turned the party into a staunch supporter of Israel.

He has met with central figures of the American Tea Party movement and also declared himself "a friend of Serbia," openly rejecting the independence of Kosovo.

Presently the FPÖ advocates the introduction of hard north euro and a soft south euro currencies.

Netherlands: Party for Freedom

Party for Freedom is a anti-EU, anti-Islam political party which has called for closing all Islamic schools in the Netherlands.

The party has also suggested recording the ethnicity of all Dutch citizens.

The Party for Freedom is led by Geert Wilders, one of Europe's most prominent far-right politicians.

Wilders in the past compared theQuran to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's book, Mein Kampf.

The party also supports banning the construction of new mosques.

Wilders appeared in court for inciting hatred and discrimination after he released a highly controversial short film called Fitna.

The 17 minutes film attempted to demonstrate that the Quran motivates its followers to hate all who violate Islamic teachings.

He was acquitted in 2011 on all charges of inciting hatred and discrimination against Muslims.

The party won nine seats in the 2006 election, 24 seats in the 2010 election, and by 2012 it won 15 seats, making it the third largest party in the country's parliament.

It has a total of 4 of the Netherlands' 24 seats in the EU.