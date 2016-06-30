At least 18 civilians were killed when a roadside bomb went off on Thursday in Somalia's Lafole town, southwest capital Mogadishu, blowing up a packed mini-bus that was passing by, police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

"All the 18 people on board the mini-bus are dead and burnt. A remotely controlled bomb along the road exploded," said Abidkadir Mohamed, a police officer at the scene.

Nur Ahmed, who was driving along the same road, said the mini-bus was being escorted by a vehicle carrying troops.