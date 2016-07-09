A senior PKK terrorist group leader Fehman Huseyin, who was also known as Bahoz Erdal, has been killed, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Saturday.

Spokesman for the Syrian opposition brigade, Tel Hamis, told AA that Huseyin was killed in a bomb attack on a car in which he was travelling in.

Halid el Hasekavi said that vehicle Huseyin was travelling in was blown up at 17:30 GMT Friday, while he was heading towards northeastern Al Qamishli city from Hime town in Syria.

The spokesman said after a long pursuit at least eight people in the car, including Huseyin and his bodyguard were all killed.

He called the PKK terror organisation an "occupant on Syrian soil."

PKK abandoned the 2-year-long peace talks with the Turkish government in July 2015 and resumed its 30-year armed campaign.

It is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, US and the EU.