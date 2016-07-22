Last week, a group within the Turkish military attempted to take control of the Turkish state. Citizens took the streets to prevent the coup attempt in solidarity. A wide-ranging investigation has been launched in the country to uncover the plotters of the failed coup.

Here is a selection from the testimonies of seven alleged attempters.

1. Colonel Ali Yazici

The chief military adviser of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Colonel Ali Yazici was arrested on Sunday by the decision of Turkish prosecutors as a part of wide-scale investigation into the failed coup attempt.

In his testimony, Yazici allegedly accepted that he made wrong choices, denying his involvement into the plot.

2. General Akin Ozturk

Army General Akin Ozturk, who served as the commander of Turkish Air Force was arrested on Saturday. He denied the accusations saying that he did not take participate in the coup attempt but tried to convince coup plotters that they cannot succeed.

3. Lieutenant Colonel Levent Turkkan

Lieutenant Colonel Levent Turkkan, the aide of the Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar, expressed his regrets of his involvement in the failed coup. He confessed that he took part in the coup attempt and had ties with FETO terrorist organisation.