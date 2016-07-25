Democracy and its ideology is being adopted in countries as a system which benefits both people and the economy.

In a post-World War II world, many countries have experienced politcial instability due to the reshaping of poltical orders brought about by the retreat of colonialsm.

Often this instabilty actualised itself as popular uprsings or coups.

Transition is a difficult path and some countries had to shed blood for their progeny to live in societies that are free.

Other countries were fortunate enough to break from the shackles of the past and build a national future with less hardships.

Below, we take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly of coups from the end of World War II until today.

1) The Most Violent Coup - Indonesia

Year: 1965

Reason: In October 1965, six top army generals were killed under mysterious circumstances by low-ranking soldiers.

The killings were blamed on communists. Events which unfolded in coming weeks propelled little-known General Suharto to power.

What followed was a brutal purge of left-wing activists.

During General Suharto's strong control over Indonesia, history of the bloody coup was tainted, but research carried out over the past few years suggests that hundreds of thousands were killed over a few months.

Length of Coup: A few weeks to take over the country, then came the iron-fist dictatorship rule from 1965 to 1998.

Casualties: Between 500,000 to a million during the first year of dictatorship rule.

Situation Today: One of the most populace Muslim countries prospered under Suharto as he tightened his grip and started much needed economic reforms.

But mired in corruption scandals, his dictatorial regime ended in 1998 after mass protests forced him out.

Indonesia held its first openly contested democratic elections in 1998 and has been a democracy ever since. Indonesia went on to become the 16th largest economy in terms of GDP.