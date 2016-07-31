More than 50 people have died and millions have been affected from monsoon-triggered floods in eastern India this week, home minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Rivers have burst their banks, flooding villages in the northeastern tea-growing state of Assam where 26 people have died, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, after carrying out an aerial survey of the worst-affected districts.

The state of Assam has managed to save more than 6,000 lives thus far as people were sheltering in makeshift camps set up along highways and on higher ground in the flood-ravaged state.

"I have been informed that nearly 26 people have died due to floods in a week, in the last seven days. Nearly 3.7 million people have been affected in more than 28 districts," Singh said.

Severe floods have also killed 26 people in the state of Bihar and an additional several thousand people have been displaced, the Press Trust of India news agency reported Friday.

During his visit in Assam and Bihar states, Singh described the situation as "really grim" adding that the disaster response team is doing all they can to assist citizens.