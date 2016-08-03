The Turkish Football Federation has fired 94 officials and referees following the July 15 failed coup attempt.

In a statement, the federation said, "Our federation deemed it necessary to suspend 94 people, including regional and nationally-ranked referees and assistant referees, regional refereeing committee members and national and regional observers."

The officials who were fired were linked to the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

FETO and its leader Fethullah Gulen are blamed for orchestrating the coup attempt in Turkey.

Without giving a name, the statement said an assistant referee in the country's top flight Super Lig was also among those who were fired.