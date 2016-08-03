POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Gulen-linked staff fired from Turkish Football Federation
Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) headquarters in Istinye, Istanbul.
Gulen-linked staff fired from Turkish Football Federation
An investigation into the Turkish Football Federation has seen the dismissal of 94 staff including referees. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2016

The Turkish Football Federation has fired 94 officials and referees following the July 15 failed coup attempt.

In a statement, the federation said, "Our federation deemed it necessary to suspend 94 people, including regional and nationally-ranked referees and assistant referees, regional refereeing committee members and national and regional observers."

The officials who were fired were linked to the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

FETO and its leader Fethullah Gulen are blamed for orchestrating the coup attempt in Turkey.

Without giving a name, the statement said an assistant referee in the country's top flight Super Lig was also among those who were fired.  

Recommended

The federation on Sunday said its affiliated committees, including the arbitration board, disciplinary committee, referees board and anti-doping committee, resigned over the weekend for the investigation to root out Gulen-linked officials.

Those who were not linked to FETO have return to their duties within the federation.

The federation's president Yıldırım Demiroren said the state of emergency declared after the coup attempt would not affect football matches in Turkey.

"All international and local sporting events will continue as planned."

More than 66,000 people employed in state institutions have been dismissed from their duties amid a nationwide probe after the failed coup.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'